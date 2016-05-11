All Whites captain Winston Reid linked to Liverpool move - report

All Whites captain Winston Reid has reportedly been linked to a potential move to Premier League champions Liverpool from his current English club, West Ham.

Winston Reid scores winner for West Ham against Manchester United Source: Twitter (Premier League)

The Daily Star reports Liverpool are keen to sign West Ham centreback Issa Diop, but have instead been offered Reid by the Hammers.

Liverpool's moves are driven by their lack of veteran centrebacks with star Virgil van Dijk out for the season and both Joel Matip and Fabinho also injured.

The Daily Star reports Reid offers experience to the Reds, which they severely need right now, with the Kiwi boasting 166 Premier League matches.

Reid recently rejoined West Ham after a stint in Major League Soccer as a loan to Sporting Kansas City, but is signed to the Hammers until 2023 on a contract estimated to be worth NZ$6.8 million a year.

While in Kansas, Reid made 10 appearances, including eight starts, scored one goal and contributed to two clean sheets while playing 728 minutes.