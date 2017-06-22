All Whites captain Chris Wood scores classy goal as New Zealand are beaten 2-1 by Mexico at Confederations Cup

All Whites captain Chris Wood gave his side the lead in their Confederations Cup clash with Mexico in Sochi, Russia today.

In the dying moments of the first half, Clayton Lewis picked the Mexican defence apart to find Wood, putting the striker one-on-one with Mexican goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera.

Wood didn't waste his chance, burying the ball into the back of the net, to give New Zealand a 1-0 halftime lead.