All White Sarpreet Singh returning to NZ for 'personal reasons'

All Whites star Sarpreet Singh is returning to New Zealand after being granted a leave of absence from his European club for “personal reasons”.

Source: 1 NEWS

1. FC Nurnberg, the German second division club Singh has been loaned to from Bayern Munich for the season, said in a statement today the 21-year-old will fly home during the international break.

Singh’s trip means he will likely miss Nurnberg’s next two matches against Osnabruch and Fuerth but the club said he has their full support.

“Sarpreet approached us with the request for reasons that were more than understandable for us. We granted this request,” Nürnberg sporting director Dieter Hecking said.

“Sarpreet would have settled his important personal concerns at home during the winter break. But there is no real winter break this season.”