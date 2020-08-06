TODAY |

All White Sarpreet Singh returning to NZ for 'personal reasons'

Source:  1 NEWS

All Whites star Sarpreet Singh is returning to New Zealand after being granted a leave of absence from his European club for “personal reasons”.

Source: 1 NEWS

1. FC Nurnberg, the German second division club Singh has been loaned to from Bayern Munich for the season, said in a statement today the 21-year-old will fly home during the international break.

Singh’s trip means he will likely miss Nurnberg’s next two matches against Osnabruch and Fuerth but the club said he has their full support.

“Sarpreet approached us with the request for reasons that were more than understandable for us. We granted this request,” Nürnberg sporting director Dieter Hecking said.

“Sarpreet would have settled his important personal concerns at home during the winter break. But there is no real winter break this season.”

Singh has made six appearances for Nurnberg this season.

Football
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:19
Ian Foster impressed with Akira Ioane's Test debut despite having to pull him from the pitch early
2
All White Sarpreet Singh returning to NZ for 'personal reasons'
3
UFC boss casts doubt on Israel Adesanya's bid for second title
4
Tom Blundell's dismissal unlike any other seen on New Zealand cricket pitch in more than 70 years
5
Ian Foster unconvinced removing red cards the answer after fiery Bledisloe finale
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
02:17

UK-based Kiwi opera singers struggle to survive as lockdown decimates performing arts industry

00:59

Organ delivery in style: Italian police transport kidney via Lamborghini

Mass Covid-19 testing programme launched in UK
01:50

Covid-19 outbreak inside mink farms force northern Denmark into lockdown