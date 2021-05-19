All White Liberato Cacace reflects on Covid-19 experience after virus swept through Belgian club

All Whites defender Liberato Cacace is back in New Zealand and ready to support his old club the Phoenix from the stands this weekend after an intense year in Europe both on and off the pitch.

Cacace spoke to 1 NEWS this afternoon, having wrapped up a busy season with Belgian Pro League club Sint-Truiden.

"It's emotional to come back really but I'm happy to be back and see the boys," he said about watching Saturday's match in Wellington, the first the Phoenix have played in New Zealand in over a year due to the pandemic.

Cacace started for the Phoenix in their last game at home - a March 15 outing against the Melbourne Victory - before he secured a six-figure transfer deal that took him overseas.

Cacace featured in 28 games in his first season while helping Sint-Truiden stave off relegation.

"It's been a great experience, full of ups and downs," Cacace said.

"Fighting for relegation was something I didn't really have here in the A League - a good eye opener on some occasions."

But along with the threat of relegation, Cacace and his club had to deal with an outbreak of Covid-19 in the squad which ended up affecting 13 players and staff - one of which was the 20-year-old.

Cacace said prior to the positive result, he was being tested weekly for the virus as it swept through Europe.

"My nose has been pretty smashed up but I'm used to it now," he joked.

His positive result wasn't as much of a laughing matter though, especially to his family after hearing how it affected some of his teammates.

"Mum and dad are very concerning people. I called them every night when I had it saying, 'I'm fine, I'm fine', and reading about it, but they're always worried about it," Cacace said.

"It hit a lot of people differently. Fortunately for me there wasn't many symptoms, just a loss of smell.

"But it was a tough two weeks for most the people... it was a difficult time for all of us, but we grinded through it, and came out the other side."

Back home now, Cacace said he's putting all that business behind him so he can enjoy an offseason with family before heading back.