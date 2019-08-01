TODAY |

All White leaving Mariners to play under Liverpool legend at Brisbane Roar

The Central Coast Mariners have released new recruit Jai Ingham six weeks after he joined the A-League club on a two-year deal from Melbourne Victory.

One of new coach Alen Stajic's off-season acquisitions, the New Zealand international was released on Thursday to facilitate the 25-year-old winger's move to the Brisbane Roar.

The Mariners said Ingham, who made just four appearances for the Victory last season, had left the club by mutual consent.

"With strong ties to Queensland, Jai came through the youth ranks of Brisbane Roar and with an opportunity presenting itself to make his return, the Central Coast Mariners have granted him a release," the club said via a statement.

Ingham was happy to return to his home city and play under former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler.

"It's an unbelievable opportunity, especially to play under (coach) Robbie Fowler," he said.

"There's some very good players here which makes for healthy competition and makes the team environment strong."

Ingham scored four goals in 63 games for the Victory during his two-season stint in Melbourne.

While the Mariners bade farewell to Ingham, last season's bottom-placed club have signed goalkeeper Mark Birighitti for the 2019-20 campaign.

The 28-year-old made a combined 85 appearances with Adelaide United and Newcastle before heading offshore, where he played in England, Italy and Holland.

"It seems like a perfect fit, their plan enticed me," he said.

"Getting the Mariners back to where they should be, is something I want to be a part of."

Jai Ingham (NZL). New Zealand All Whites v Chinese Taipei, The HERO Intercontinental Cup at Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai, India on 5 June 2018. Copyright photo: Nikhil Patil Photography
Jai Ingham playing for the All Blacks. Source: Photosport
