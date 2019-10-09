All White Chris Wood to stay in Premier League following extension deal with Burnley

All Whites striker Chris Wood will remain in the Premier League until at least 2023 after signing a an extension with his club Burnley overnight.

Wood extended his contract by two years to remain at Turf Moor up until June 2023 - a reward for his 24 Premier League goals since joining the Clarets in 2017.

"It's nice to have the two years under my belt and to be settled and happy where I am and now it's about pushing forward and doing even better," Wood said.

"It feels exactly like home. It's a nice base and it's a nice settled place for me.

"I haven't really settled down previously at clubs. I think two-and-a-half is the maximum I've been at a club so hopefully to be here for four, five, six, seven years would be lovely.

"I am very happy to have it signed and looking forward to the future."