TODAY |

All White Chris Wood to stay in Premier League following extension deal with Burnley

1 NEWS
More From
Football

All Whites striker Chris Wood will remain in the Premier League until at least 2023 after signing a an extension with his club Burnley overnight.

Wood extended his contract by two years to remain at Turf Moor up until June 2023 - a reward for his 24 Premier League goals since joining the Clarets in 2017.

"It's nice to have the two years under my belt and to be settled and happy where I am and now it's about pushing forward and doing even better," Wood said.

"It feels exactly like home. It's a nice base and it's a nice settled place for me.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Chris Chang and the panel with all the football latest after the Oly Whites qualify for the Tokyo Olympics and the Manchester clubs suffer in the Premier League. Source: 1 NEWS

"I haven't really settled down previously at clubs. I think two-and-a-half is the maximum I've been at a club so hopefully to be here for four, five, six, seven years would be lovely.

"I am very happy to have it signed and looking forward to the future."

Wood's deal comes after fellow Burnley forward Ashley Barnes signed a new deal earlier this week as well - the duo have shared 41 goals in their first two seasons as a partnership.

Chris Wood of Burnley Source: Getty
More From
Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:21
Watch: Sonny Bill Williams confirms Toronto Wolfpack move with help from son - 'I'm not coming over for a holiday'
2
'That's the environment we want' – TJ Perenara reiterates support for first gay All Black
3
Japan kick last gasp penalty for famous win over All Blacks sevens
4
Are these the 26 people approached by NZ Rugby about replacing Steve Hansen as All Blacks coach?
5
Four All Blacks, two Manu Samoa players and a Fijian included in stats-based Rugby World Cup XV
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
00:15

Brilliant Coman cross, Lewandowski finish opens scoring in Bayern win
00:15

Juventus’ beautiful 93rd minute winner breaks Lokomotiv hearts
13:31

TVNZ FC: Louis Fenton’s 'understandable' outburst and a preview of the Liverpool-Man City showdown

Arsenal coach strips Granit Xhaka of captaincy after outburst at supporters