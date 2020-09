All White Callum McCowatt will join Danish club Helsingor after his contract with the Phoenix ended.

Callum McCowatt. Source: Photosport

The 21-year-old made 25 appearances in the last A-League season, having joined the Phoenix in 2019.

McCowatt scored in his solitary cap for the All Whites, a 3-1 defeat to the Republic of Ireland last November.

He joined the Phoenix from Eastern Suburbs.