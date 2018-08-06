All White Alex Rufer signs new contract with Wellington Phoenix

All Whites midfielder Alex Rufer has signed a new one-year contract with the Wellington Phoenix after appearing in 11 games for the club last season.

A graduate of the club’s academy, Rufer said new coach Mark Rudan was a reason he re-signed.

”Mark is the type of coach you want to fight for on the pitch because he instills belief in his players,” Rufer said.

In turn, Rudan had been impressed by Rufer during a pre-season camp on the Gold Coast.

"He has shown me that he is willing to learn and he’s still a young player wanting to improve,” Rudan said.

‘‘I’m very happy to have him here this season and I can see him really developing in the squad we have.’’