All White Alex Rufer signs new contract with Wellington Phoenix

All Whites midfielder Alex Rufer has signed a new one-year contract with the Wellington Phoenix after appearing in 11 games for the club last season.

A graduate of the club’s academy, Rufer said new coach Mark Rudan was a reason he re-signed.

”Mark is the type of coach you want to fight for on the pitch because he instills belief in his players,” Rufer said.

In turn, Rudan had been impressed by Rufer during a pre-season camp on the Gold Coast.

"He has shown me that he is willing to learn and he’s still a young player wanting to improve,” Rudan said.

‘‘I’m very happy to have him here this season and I can see him really developing in the squad we have.’’

Rufer, the son of All White Shane and nephew of Oceania player of the century Wynton, debuted in February 2014. 

Alex Rufer of the Phoenix looks to pass during the A-League - Wellington Phoenix v Adelaide football match at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Sunday the 08 October 2017. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz
Alex Rufer. Source: Photosport
English football Championship side West Bromwich Albion's new mascot, 'Boiler Man', has quickly taken social media by storm.

Relegated from the Premier League at the end of last season, the Baggies began life in the English second tier against Bolton Wanderers overnight with a 2-1 defeat.

However, the antics of the mascot off the field will be what the match is remembered for, with Boiler Man quick to earn cheers and jeers from the fans.

With West Brom having inked a two-year sponsorship deal with company Ideal Boilers, the strange new character could grace the Hawthorns Stadium for some time to come.

West Brom's newest sponsorship deal has resulted in a bizarre new mascot. Source: Twitter/Ben Coles
Wellington footballer dies at halftime of club match

The Wellington football community is in mourning tonight, following the tragic death of the North Wellington Onslows Masters 5 division captain.

Tim Robertson, 53, collapsed at halftime in his side's clash against the North Wellington Zimmers yesterday at Alex Moore Park in Johnsonville, dropping to the ground with a suspected heart attack.

Robertson was described by teammates as a fit and healthy individual, showing no signs of heart problems beforehand.

Paramedics attempted to revive Robertson for around 40 minutes.

Two football players fighting for the ball
Football. Source: istock.com
