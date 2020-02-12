Ali Riley, the Football Ferns skipper, swaps Bayern Munich for Orlando

Football Ferns captain Ali Riley has swapped European giants Bayern Munich for an American team boasting two of the biggest names in the game.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Riley has pitched up in Orlando to line up alongside American Alex Morgan and Brazilian Marta, her latest stop in a journey that's taken her around the globe.

After being outside her comfort zone for the past eight years, there's a feeling of coming home for the American-born New Zealander.

Florida is the latest stop following stints at European giants Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

"Day in and day out I've been pushed mentally, physically, emotionally to basically be at the best place in my career. But then not getting the game time to show it,” Riley said.

The transfer is allowing the Football Ferns captain to be closer to her parents in Los Angeles and crucially giving her more game time in the lead up to the Olympics.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The club's biggest star, World Cup winner Alex Morgan, also plans to be in Tokyo, despite currently being seven months pregnant.

"These girls are heroes. They're doing what I believe all of us should be able to do. They're leading the charge. The support around women's soccer in this country is so huge and a lot of it is because of these women who have done so well,” Riley said.

The 132-cap Fern already has experience playing with Morgan and Brazilian legend Marta.

Back in 2011, they won the title for western New York Flash.

The 32-year-old revealed the move stateside was encouraged by Football Ferns coach and former Orlando boss Tom Sermanni - even if it meant breaking up the Kiwi double act, with All White Sarpreet Singh in Munich.

"I had a message from him. He was like, 'So you didn't fancy learning German?' and I was like, 'Something like that'. But it was cool getting to know him and seeing a friendly face around the campus,” Riley said.