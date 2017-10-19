Ali Abbas latest Phoenix player to depart struggling A-League club

Defensive midfielder Ali Abbas has agreed to terminate his contract at Wellington Phoenix, the A-League club confirmed on Wednesday.

A veteran of 136 games across eight seasons in the A-League, the 31-year-old Iraqi made eight appearances for the Nix this season, the last on December 16 in their 1-0 loss to Perth Glory.

"I've enjoyed my time in Wellington and I wish the club the best in their push to make the finals this season," Abbas said in a statement.

"I'd like to thank all the fans and the players for the support they've shown me."

The club said it wished Abbas all the very best for the next chapter and thanked him for his time in Wellington.