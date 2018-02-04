 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Alexis Sanchez scores first Manchester United goal in win over Huddersfield

share

Source:

Associated Press

Alexis Sanchez's first goal for Manchester United wrapped up a 2-0 victory against Huddersfield on a day when the clubs came together to mark the 60th anniversary of the Munich air disaster.

The Red Devils' superstar signing scored in the 2-0 win.
Source: SKY

Tuesday is the 60th anniversary of the tragedy which claimed 23 lives, including eight players, as Matt Busby's side returned from a European Cup match at Red Star Belgrade.

Silence fell upon Old Trafford as those lost were remembered ahead of the Premier League match that United won, with goals from Romelu Lukaku and Sanchez sealing the victory on his home debut.

Huddersfield struggled to create clear-cut chances in their first league trip to Old Trafford since March 1972 but dug deep in the first half to frustrate the hosts, who claimed a penalty when Terence Kongolo poleaxed Scott McTominay.

United were struggling for a creative spark but went up a gear after halftime, going ahead within 10 minutes of the restart when Lukaku smartly turned home a cross from Juan Mata.

Sanchez won a penalty and saw it saved, only to turn home the rebound as United bounced back from the midweek loss at Tottenham, and extended Huddersfield's winless Premier League run to an eighth match.

United are 13 points behind leader Manchester City, which was held by Burnley.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
De Grandhomme showed great fight to score 38 off 24 balls at the SCG in Sydney.

Australia crush Black Caps in T20 tri-series opener after another top order collapse

00:15
2
De Grandhomme showed great fight to score 38 off 24 balls at the SCG in Sydney.

As it happened: Australia cruise to comfortable win over Black Caps in T20 tri-series opener in Sydney

00:40
3
Randall Margraves had to be restrained after charging at his daughters' abuser.

Watch: The moment victims' father tries to attack disgraced doctor Larry Nassar

00:38
4
Captain Fiao’o Fa’amausili with the trophy, The New Zealand womens rugby team the Black Ferns arrive home after winning the Women's Rugby World Cup, Auckland Airport, New Zealand. 29 August 2017. Copyright Image: William Booth / www.photosport.nz

Black Ferns to receive $10,000 payment for Women's World Cup triumph, edge closer to professional status - report

00:15
5
The former Auckland man assisted Steff Evans in the 34-7 win over Scotland.

Kiwi Hadleigh Parkes sets up late try as Wales cruise to opening Six Nations victory

02:24
The Prime Minister today continued her tour of Northland, a region where her Government faces some big challenges.

'We can’t do it alone' - Jacinda Ardern promises a partnership with Maori on problems they face

The PM says the Government can only make the gains it wants if it works in partnership with Maori.


03:20
Hundreds of people remain stranded on the West Coast as contractors work to clear slips, powerlines and trees on State Highway 6.

Storm hit State Highway Six set to be reopened this morning

Hundreds of people have been stuck on the West Coast since the storm hit on Thursday.


00:20
More than 1500 hectares have burnt already, but people and property aren't currently at risk.

Raw: Defence Force footage shows major fire burning on Chatham Islands

The fire is in a remote part of the island south of Waitangi Wharf yesterday.

00:12
A 50m section of the bridge has broken off after a major storm hit the South Island.

Large section of Pyramid Bridge collapses into river near Gore due to storm

Aerial footage shows a 50m section of the bridge submerged in the Mataura River.

Weather slowly quieting down across the country after yesterday’s severe flooding

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 