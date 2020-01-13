TODAY |

Aguero stars with hat-trick as Man City demolish Villa 6-1

Source:  Associated Press

On a record-breaking day for Sergio Aguero, Manchester City delivered a supremely dominant team performance to beat Aston Villa 6-1 today and take second place in the Premier League.

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero, centre, with teammates. Source: Associated Press

Beyond the records for Aguero - now the league's all-time top-scoring foreign player on 177 goals and scorer of most hat tricks by any player with 12 — the whole City team shone in yet another big win.

"I'm so happy for the record," Aguero said. “But I thank my team mates because they helped me this year. I'm so happy.”

City had 71% of possession and 12 shots on target against just one for Villa, which drops to 18th as it tries to avoid relegation.

Aguero scored three goals, and had an assist for Riyad Mahrez, who scored two in a game for the first time in 16 months. Gabriel Jesus also scored off a cross from Kevin De Bruyne, whose 14 assists this season are six more than any other player in the Premier League.

City looked in near-total control from the start but didn't score until Aguero played in Mahrez in the 18th. Two more goals followed in the next 10 minutes and it was 4-0 by halftime as City threatened to repeat its 8-0 demolition of Watford in September.

There were few positives on a bad day for Villa except its tenacity to chase a consolation goal at 6-0 down. That was eventually rewarded with a stoppage-time penalty scored by Anwar El Ghazi, who refused to celebrate.

Villa's new loan signing Danny Drinkwater looked out of his depth and made costly errors on both of City's first two goals. However, the worst home defending came in the 81st when Mahrez picked up a sloppy Villa pass and played in Aguero, who had plenty of time to score his third goal and City's sixth.

Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Dan Carter, Brodie Retallick both score for Japanese club Kobelco Steelers in season's first game
2
NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley heaps praise on Steven Adams - 'Could take you to a championship'
3
No quarterback, no problem: Titans bamboozle Ravens defence to score touchdown in NFL playoffs upset win
4
Federer responds to Thunberg's criticism about sponsor's climate change record
5
Rising Kiwis star Te Maire Martin forced to retire at 24 after suffering brain bleed
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
00:15

'I can squeeze more juice out of players' - Phoenix coach positive nine-game unbeaten streak will keep extending
00:15

Phoenix slice apart Western Sydney defence en route to crucial A-League win

Manchester City fan banned for five years for racism towards star Raheem Sterling

Phoenix confident they can take down A-League strugglers despite absence of star forward