'Age doesn't matter' – Phoenix youngster aiming for breakthrough next season

Wellington Phoenix youngster Ben Waine is out to seal his place in the first team next season, having been promoted into the senior squad from the club's academy.

Capable of playing either through the middle or on the left, 18-year old Waine will be hoping to add to his first-team appearances, having made his A-League debut last season under Mark Rudan.

Penning a contract extension last week, Waine is one of few players currently on the Phoenix's books, but is out to catch the eye of new manager, Ufuk Talay.

With attacking duo Roy Krishna and David Williams departing after last season, Waine's chances of a first team place appear to have been improved in recent weeks, something the teenage forward is looking to use to his advantage.

"That was another thing when I was on the phone to the coach [Talay]," Waine told 1 NEWS.

"He said age doesn't matter, if you're good enough you'll get a chance to play."

Talay himself also made an effort to ensure Waine stayed with the Phoenix, personally calling the young forward to secure his signature.

"I'm really impressed, he called me the other day just before I signed.

"[He] just talked to me about what the season is going to look like for the team and I.