TODAY |

'Age doesn't matter' – Phoenix youngster aiming for breakthrough next season

1 NEWS
More From
Football
Phoenix

Wellington Phoenix youngster Ben Waine is out to seal his place in the first team next season, having been promoted into the senior squad from the club's academy.

Capable of playing either through the middle or on the left, 18-year old Waine will be hoping to add to his first-team appearances, having made his A-League debut last season under Mark Rudan.

Penning a contract extension last week, Waine is one of few players currently on the Phoenix's books, but is out to catch the eye of new manager, Ufuk Talay.

With attacking duo Roy Krishna and David Williams departing after last season, Waine's chances of a first team place appear to have been improved in recent weeks, something the teenage forward is looking to use to his advantage.

"That was another thing when I was on the phone to the coach [Talay]," Waine told 1 NEWS.

"He said age doesn't matter, if you're good enough you'll get a chance to play."

Talay himself also made an effort to ensure Waine stayed with the Phoenix, personally calling the young forward to secure his signature.

"I'm really impressed, he called me the other day just before I signed.

"[He] just talked to me about what the season is going to look like for the team and I.

"I was really impressed with what he was saying, it could be a really good year for the Phoenix."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Ben Waine is looking to take his chance under new manager Ufuk Talay. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Football
Phoenix
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:53
Pome’e wants to encourage women to “own who they are” and to “not be afraid of your own potential”.
'I'm pioneering for change' – Pasifika plus-size Sports Illustrated model Veronica Pome’e speaks on redefining being body positive
2
Marius van der Pol was unveiled in the 10-man grinding crew despite having no sailing experience.
Ex-NZ Army soldier completes remarkable transition to become grinder with Team NZ
3
The sacked Wallaby emerged from talks in Sydney saying he was very, very disappointed.
Rugby Australia, Israel Folau fail to reach agreement over star's sacking
4
Tua said former foe Cameron visited him during his eight days of getting his traditional Samoan tattoo.
'It's the only world title that matters' - David Tua on receiving Samoan tatau, friendship with Shane Cameron
5
A months-old video of Megan Rapinoe has emerged, and the US President isn’t happy.
'We're not going to the f****** White House' - US football star ignites war of words with Donald Trump
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
Sarpreet Singh of the Phoenix

Phoenix star Sarpreet Singh reportedly set to sign with German powerhouse Bayern Munich
Two football players fighting for the ball

Auckland footballer banned for spitting on referee, two sides pulled for abusing match officials
Switzerland's Fritz Schmid is named as the New Zealand All Whites football coach. Albany Stadium, Auckland New Zealand. Friday 23 February 2018 © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

All Whites coach Fritz Schmid quits, with team having not played a match in over a year
1 NEWS

Football Ferns knocked out of World Cup after Cameroon score winner in injury time