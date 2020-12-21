AC Milan launch breathtaking attack to score Serie A’s fastest ever goal — after just six seconds

AC Milan forward Rafael Leão scored the fastest goal in Serie A history this morning, netting after just six seconds at Sassuolo.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Statistics supplier Opta said the Portuguese youngster’s goal beat the previous record of eight seconds set by Piacenza’s Paolo Poggi against Fiorentina in 2001.

Milan later tweeted that Leão's goal came after precisely 6.2 seconds.

Hakan Çalhanoğlu surged forward from kickoff and threaded the ball through to Leão, who fired it into the back of the net.