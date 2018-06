2018 FIFA Football World Cup: Fixtures, results & tables

Get the results for each of the 64 matches of the 2018 FIFA Football World Cup from Russia. Updates daily from July 15.

Lionel Messi Source: Associated Press

Pool Matches (All games are NZT)

Fri 15 Jun 3:00 AM Russia vs Saudi Arabia Luzhniki Stadium A

Sat 15 Jun 00:00 PM Egypt vs Uruguay Ekaterinburg Arena B

3:00 AM Morocco vs Iran Saint Petersburg Stadium B

6:00 AM Portugal vs Spain Fisht Stadium C

10:00 PM France vs Australia Kazan Arena D

Sun 17 Jun 01:00 AM Argentina vs Iceland Spartak Stadium C

4:00 AM Peru vs Denmark Mordovia Arena D

7:00 AM Croatia vs Nigeria Kaliningrad Stadium E

Mon 18 Jun 00:00 AM Costa Rica vs Serbia Samara Arena F

3:00 AM Germany vs Mexico Luzhniki Stadium E

6:00 AM Brazil vs Switzerland Rostov Arena F

Tue 19 Jun 00:00 PM Sweden vs South Korea Nizhy Novgorod Stadium G

3:00 AM Belgium vs Panama Fisht Stadium G

6:00 AM Tunisia vs England Volgograd Arena H

10:00 PM Colombia vs Japan Mordovia Arena H

Wed 20 Jun 1:00 AM Poland vs Senegal Spartak Stadium A

4:00 AM Russia vs Egypt Saint Petersburg Stadium B

Thur 21 Jun 00:00 PM Portugal vs Morocco Luzhniki Stadium A

3:00 AM Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia Rostov Arena B

6:00 AM Iran vs Spain Kazan Arena C

Fri 21 Jun 00:00 AM Denmark vs Australia Samara Arena C

3:00 AM France vs Peru Ekaterinburg Arena D

6:00 AM Argentina vs Croatia Nizhy Novgorod Stadium E

Sat 23 Jun 00:00 AM Brazil vs Costa Rica Saint Petersburg Stadium D

3:00 AM Nigeria vs Iceland Volgograd Arena E

6:00 AM Serbia vs Switzerland Kaliningrad Stadium G

Sun 24 Jun 00:00 AM Belgium vs Tunisia Spartak Stadium F

3:00 AM South Korea vs Mexico Rostov Arena F

6:00 AM Germany vs Sweden Fisht Stadium G

Mon 25 Jun 00:00 AM England vs Panama Nizhy Novgorod Stadium H

3:00 AM Japan vs Senegal Ekaterinburg Arena H

6:00 AM Poland vs Colombia Kazan Arena A

Tue 26 Jun 02:00 AM Uruguay vs Russia Samara Arena A

2:00 AM Saudi Arabia vs Egypt Volgograd Arena B

6:00 AM Iran vs Portugal Mordovia Arena B

6:00 AM Spain vs Morocco Kaliningrad Stadium C

Wed 27 Jun 2:00 AM Denmark vs France Luzhniki Stadium C

Wed 27 Jun 2:00 AM Australia vs Peru Fisht Stadium D

Wed 27 Jun 6:00 AM Nigeria vs Argentina Saint Petersburg Stadium D

Wed 27 Jun 6:00 AM Iceland vs Croatia Rostov Arena F

Thu 28 Jun 2:00 AM Mexico vs Sweden Ekaterinburg Arena F

Thu 28 Jun 2:00 AM South Korea vs Germany Kazan Arena E

Thu 28 Jun 6:00 AM Serbia vs Brazil Spartak Stadium E

Thu 28 Jun 6:00 AM Switzerland vs Costa Rica Nizhy Novgorod Stadium H

Fri 29 Jun 2:00 AM Japan vs Poland Volgograd Arena H

Fri 29 Jun 2:00 AM Senegal vs Colombia Samara Arena G

Fri 29 Jun 6:00 AM Panama vs Tunisia Mordovia Arena G

Fri 29 Jun 6:00 AM England vs Belgium Kaliningrad Stadium H

Round of 16

Sun 1 Jul 2:00 AM Winner C vs Runner-up D Kazan Arena (Match 50)

6:00 AM Winner A vs Runner-up B Fisht Stadium (Match 49)

Mon 2 Jul 2:00 AM Winner B vs Runner-up A Luzhniki Stadium (Match 51)

6:00 AM Winner D vs Runner-up C Nizhy Novgorod Stadium (Match 52)

Tue 3 Jul 2:00 AM Winner E vs Runner-up F Samara Arena (Match 53)

6:00 AM Winner G vs Runner-up H Rostov Arena (Match 54)

Wed 4 Jul 2:00 AM Winner F vs Runner-up E Saint Petersberg Stadium (Match 55)

6:00 AM Winner H vs Runner-up G Spartak Stadium (Match 56)

Quarter-finals

Sat 7 Jul 2:00 AM Winner 50 vs Winner 49 Nizhy Novgorod Stadium QF 2

6:00 AM Winner 54 vs Winner 53 Kazan Arena QF 3

Sun 8 Jul 2:00 AM Winner 56 vs Winner 55 Samara Arena QF 4

6:00 AM Winner 52 vs Winner 51 Fisht Stadium

Semi-finals

SF 1 Wed 11 Jul 2:00 AM Winner QF 1 vs Winner QF 2 Saint Petersburg Stadium

SF 2 Thu 12 Jul 6:00 AM Winner QF 3 vs Winner QF 4 Luzhniki Stadium Date Time Teams Venue Sun

Third-place playoff

Sun 15 Jul 2:00 AM Loser SF 1 vs Loser SF 2 Saint Petersburg Stadium

Word Cup Final