Phoenix sign former Premier League striker Tomer Hemed for upcoming season

The Wellington Phoenix have found their marquee player for the upcoming A League season after signing Israeli international striker Tomer Hemed.

Tomer Hemed. Source: Associated Press

The Phoenix confirmed the 33-year-old will be joining them in Australia after he spent last season with Charlton Athletic in the English Championship.

Phoenix Head Coach Ufuk Talay said Hemed meets a specific need for the club heading into this season.

"Tomer is a highly skilled player with a pedigree as a goal scorer and creator," said Talay.

"It's no secret the club was looking to improve its frontline with an experienced visa player, and Tomer provides.... someone who can convert our chances on goal and distribute to others."

Prior to his time with Charlton, Hemed played 16 games for Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League in the 2017-18 season and had three years in the La Liga in Spain with Mallorca and Almeria.

Hemed is a current member of the Israeli national team, having scored 17 goals in 37 appearances since his 2011 debut.

Hemed said after last season he sat down with his family and decided to begin the next chapter in his career.

"I've played in La Liga, the Premier League, Championship and fulfilled a lot of my career goals, but we thought it was time to do something more exciting, something special," Hemed said.

"I've used my physicality playing in England, and it was a very tough competition to play in; but I know I've done it well so I have confidence [to replicate it] in any other league in the world."