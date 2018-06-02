Exclusive: NZ cycling coach needed medical treatment during 2016 Rio Olympic Games after consuming alcohol

It's been revealed that a New Zealand cycling coach needed medical treatment during the 2016 Rio Olympic Games after consuming alcohol.

The latest revelation comes after High Performance Sport New Zealand already announced an investigation into the handling of former sprint coach Anthony Peden's bullying, drinking and relationship with an athlete.

Today the New Zealand Olympic Committee and Cycling New Zealand have confirmed incident took place.

The coach stayed working for Cycling New Zealand for a further four months before resigning, citing disappointing performances on the track in Rio.

Both NZOC and Cycling New Zealand say alcohol was just one factor that led to the need for medical support, but 1 NEWS understands this happened during the post-event celebrations and the coach was staying at the Olympic Village.

Cycling New Zealand says this was a one-off incident, but confirmed the coach's departure was one of a number of changes made at a senior level following the Rio review.