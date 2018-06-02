 

Exclusive: NZ cycling coach needed medical treatment during 2016 Rio Olympic Games after consuming alcohol

Abby Wilson 

1 NEWS Sport Reporter

It's been revealed that a New Zealand cycling coach needed medical treatment during the 2016 Rio Olympic Games after consuming alcohol.

NZOC and Cycling NZ say alcohol was just one factor leading to the need for medical support.
Source: 1 NEWS

The latest revelation comes after High Performance Sport New Zealand already announced an investigation into the handling of former sprint coach Anthony Peden's bullying, drinking and relationship with an athlete.

Today the New Zealand Olympic Committee and Cycling New Zealand have confirmed incident took place.

The coach stayed working for Cycling New Zealand for a further four months before resigning, citing disappointing performances on the track in Rio.

Both NZOC and Cycling New Zealand say alcohol was just one factor that led to the need for medical support, but 1 NEWS understands this happened during the post-event celebrations and the coach was staying at the Olympic Village. 

Cycling New Zealand says this was a one-off incident, but confirmed the coach's departure was one of a number of changes made at a senior level following the Rio review.

In the Rio debrief notes leaked to 1 NEWS, this incident was one of the exampled given behind the comment: "There's no consequence for sh*t behaviour".

Abby Wilson

04:08
The sport’s governing body already confirmed to 1 NEWS that it’s looking into a raft of allegations.

Exclusive: Former Cycling NZ coach Anthony Peden had access to deeply personal and damning confidential athlete interviews with High Performance Sport NZ
02:24
Mark Lucas spent 35 years in the sport, but in the end he walked away.

Exclusive: More people coming forward to speak out against Cycling NZ's handling of departed coach Anthony Peden
01:45
Peden is accused of bullying and an inappropriate relationship with an athlete.

High Performance Sport NZ announces formal investigation into allegations against former Cycling NZ coach Anthony Peden

