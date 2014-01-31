'You've just got to stay focused' - Matt Henry looking to move on from Black Caps back-up role

It's not easy but Matt Henry says he's learning how to cope with being a constant fringe member of the Black Caps seam bowling artillery.

Matt Henry celebrates his maiden wicket of India's Shikhar Dhawan. Source: Photosport

Henry shone for New Zealand in their 190-run trouncing of Ireland in Dublin on Sunday to seal the tri-series, taking 3-36 off eight overs.

The 25-year-old returned to national colours in style, coming off just two Indian Premier League appearances for his Kings XI Punjab team over the last two months.

His previous appearance was the drawn third Test against South Africa in Hamilton.

With Tim Southee and Trent Boult unavailable, Henry thrived with the new ball at Seddon Park, taking 4-93 and setting up a potential New Zealand win before rain intervened.

Such performances are typical for the Canterbury paceman, who has nevertheless been unable to win selection in the ODI squad for the Champions Trophy starting next week in the United Kingdom.

Boult and Southee are joined by Mitchell McClenaghan and Adam Milne as pace specialists.

Henry boasts a better ODI average (24.45) and strike rate (25.9 wickets per ball) than any of them, although his economy rate (5.65 runs per over) isn't as impressive.

He takes a pragmatic attitude towards his continual rotation in all three formats.

"It's always tough. You've just got to stay focused and keep enjoying your cricket. Then the rest will take care of itself," he said.

Henry is likely to play in the fourth dead-rubber match of the tri-series, against Bangladesh on Wednesday.

He and other players not involved in the Champions Trophy will then spend a week at a training camp based in Northamptonshire with NZ Cricket high performance coach Bob Carter.

Henry will return home briefly before taking up a county Twenty20 contract with Derbyshire in July.

He plans to enjoy the company of New Zealand team-mates who he believes will push other nations hard at the Champions Trophy.