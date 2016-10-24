 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


'You've got a match-winner there' - England boosted by Ben Stokes return

share

Source:

NZN

The return of Ben Stokes will give the English Twenty20 tri-series squad a major pick-me-up, batsman Dawid Malan says.

Ben Stokes bowls

Ben Stokes bowls

Source: Photosport

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed the Kiwi-born Stokes will arrive in Hamilton tomorrow after appearing at Bristol Magistrates' Court on Tuesday charged with affray, along with two other men.

The 26-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charge against him, relating to an incident outside a nightclub in Bristol in September last year.

He was placed on unconditional bail.

Malan told reporters he couldn't wait to get Stokes back into the fold, after the all-rounder sat out all of their cricket on Antipodean soil this summer.

That included the side's 4-0 Ashes Test defeat.

Stokes is not being considered for selection for Sunday's must-win clash against the Black Caps in Hamilton.

But when he does make his return to the XI, potentially during the New Zealand ODIs, Malan said it would be a boon for his teammates.

"Stokes is probably one of the best all-rounders in the world, if not the best all-rounder in the world," the 30-year-old Malan said.

"He's pretty much a freak when he gets going.

"The confidence he brings to the team and the skill set he brings are unbelievable - you know, you've got a match-winner there."

Malan has come out of this month's hat-trick of T20 losses - two against Australia and the other in Tuesday's T20 clash against the Black Caps in Wellington - with greater credit than most, hitting two stylish half-centuries.

He now has three fifties in four appearances in the format.

"I think T20 has gone away from just walking out and trying to slog every ball for six - you have to be quite smart sometimes and know when to take risks, when not to take risks and which bowlers to go after," Malan said.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
American luger Emily Sweeney was lucky to walk away from this.

Watch: How did she survive that? Luger in horror 110km/h smash at Winter Olympics

01:20
2
Taufatofua says Cyclone Gita won't affect "the heart of the people".

'We will rebuild' - Tongan flag bearer Pita Taufatofua shares touching message for cyclone-hit Tonga from Winter Olympics

3
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MAY 06: Tony Williams of Tonga is helped from the field during the 2017 Pacific Test Invitational match between Tonga and Fiji at Campbelltown Sports Stadium on May 6, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

'Shame on you, Mr Williams': NRL star drove 'shockingly intoxicated' with kids in car

00:37
4
Pita Taufatofua is hoping to inspire the next generation of Pacific athletes at the Winter Olympics.

'I won't medal on Friday, but in four years someone from Tonga might' – Tongan flagbearer aiming to create history in PyeongChang

00:53
5
The Kiwi heavyweight is giving his body a workover before the biggest fight of his career.

Watch Joseph Parker put himself through electric shock treatment to face Anthony Joshua

00:17
A steady stream of police officers are said to be going into the school.

LIVE: More than one dead in Florida high school shooting, dozens injured, shooter in custody

Gunman that mowed down school kids in Florida is in custody, terrible scenes outside school.

00:33
Police are appealing to the public for help to identify the men involved.

Watch: CCTV video shows 'brutal, serious' assault as Auckland 20-year-old bashed unconscious with piece of wood - do you recognise attacker?

The man now needs facial reconstructive surgery.


01:20
Taufatofua says Cyclone Gita won't affect "the heart of the people".

'We will rebuild' - Tongan flag bearer Pita Taufatofua shares touching message for cyclone-hit Tonga from Winter Olympics

Taufatofua says Cyclone Gita won't affect "the heart of the people".


01:52
Canterbury University scientists are back home after a month on the ice.

Watch: Amazing new images of orcas emerge from Antarctica's 'Whale Highway'

Canterbury University scientists are back home after a month on the ice studying the aquatic mammals.

03:58
So far three MPs say they'll run to replace Bill English as leader.

'A strong showing' from Amy Adams puts 'huge pressure' on other National leadership contenders - Corin Dann

Ms Adams announced her bid to succeed Bill English, flanked by a group of supportive MPs.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 