'Your hate will only fuel our desire' - Mitchell McClenaghan snaps back at social media critics after rough performance in BBL

Kiwi cricket freelancer Mitchell McClenaghan has slammed social media trolls after he copped severe abuse for his performance in this year's Big Bash League with the now-eliminated Sydney Thunder.

The Thunder lost their last round robin match last night against the Melbourne Renegades by nine runs with the former Black Cap 48 runs for one wicket in four overs of work.

The former Black Cap was all smiles earlier in the night when he botched his celebration of dismissing Dwayne Bravo, but that laughter quickly turned to anger as he unloaded on fans criticising him and other players on social media.

"For all those who feel the need to be abusive to any player on social media understand that it's a tough game and your hate will only fuel our desire to get better and won't break us," he tweeted.

"It's more a reflection on who you are as a human being and definitely nothing to be proud of."

Fans targetted McClenaghan's struggles to bowl in the death after he gave up 25 runs in the final over the Renegades' innings.

However, fans also jumped to McClenaghan's defence after he spoke out on the issue, calling the bowler a "real hero".