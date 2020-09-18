TODAY |

Youngster elated at winning competition to design kits for Canterbury cricket teams

Source:  1 NEWS

Last month, Canterbury Cricket put out a call for fans to get creative and design their Super Smash training tops for the upcoming season.

Eleven-year-old Avie Tonido beat out hundreds of entries to come out on top. Source: 1 NEWS

Hundreds of entries later, they've found a winner – a jersey submitted by Avie Tonido from Christchurch's Merrin Primary.

The 11-year-old found out she’d won during a staged production practice at school and told 1 NEWS she couldn’t believe it.

“This shirt represents New Zealand,” Avie said of her design which features a fern, the New Zealand flag, a star and more.

“My head was like, ‘I probably won’t win, I will lose, I won’t go to final’.”

Now her design is going into production to be made into the Kings and Magicians training kits for the upcoming season.

Her parents said they were just as surprised hearing their daughter had won.

“I don’t know how to draw, my wife doesn’t know how to draw so we can’t believe she can do that,” her dad said.

Ironically, the family from the Philippines hasn’t previously watched cricket either, instead admitting they’re a basketball household.

Although after Avie’s success, they added they’ll happily trade in dunks for ducks.

