Will Young's century inspires New Zealand XI to victory over Australia in World Cup warm-up

David Warner's hot hand finally cooled but Steve Smith showed flashes of his best and a fit-again Mitchell Starc impressed as Australia's World Cup defence continued to take shape in Brisbane.

Australia mustered 277-6 at Allan Border Field against a New Zealand XI on Wednesday, only to see it chased down with seven wickets and 16 balls to spare.

Starc (2-14 from five overs) was the only wicket-taker in a below-strength attack as Will Young was run-out for a superb 130 and captain Tom Latham (69no) saw New Zealand home.

Smith had early finished unbeaten on 89, slowly working into top gear in his second game in Australian green and gold since the Cape Town 'sandpaper-gate' scandal.

His innings followed a six-ball duck in Warner's return to the top of the order - he batted at No.3 on Monday - as coach Justin Langer ponders his opening options ahead of their World Cup start in Bristol on June 1.

The hosts had snuck home by one-wicket in the first of three warm-up games on Monday against the understrength Black Caps and mixed up their side on Wednesday.

Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Jason Behrendorff were all rested after taking nine wickets between them in the opener.

More important than the result, Starc steamed in untroubled in his return from a pectoral injury.

He took a wicket in his first over and broke through later with a trademark yorker before the visitors ran away with it.

Warner hit the nets as soon as he was dismissed while Smith shared fluent partnerships with Glenn Maxwell (52 from 44) and Usman Khawaja (56 from 75), after Shaun Marsh (28) wasted his good start.

Called into the World Cup squad to replace Jhye Richardson (shoulder) earlier in the day, Kane Richardson finished with 0-52 from 10 overs after also going wicketless in Monday's match.

Warner's duck was a rare failure after the left-hander hit an impressive 39 on Monday to follow a 12-game IPL cameo that netted 692 runs.

Khawaja, in a battle of sorts with Warner to partner captain Aaron Finch at the top in the UK, looked assured until his full-blooded pull shot was swallowed up by Jimmy Neesham at short mid-wicket.

A controlled six over cover brought up Maxwell's entertaining 50 but he was out next ball, pulling to deep mid-on.

Smith took over from there though, hitting three sixes over mid-off and expanding his game to score in all corners of the small ground.