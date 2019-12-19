Young wicketkeeper blasts Sydney Sixers to victory over Perth in Big Bash League

Josh Philippe has underlined why so many good judges expect him to play international cricket soon, hammering an unbeaten 81 as Sydney Sixers cruised to an eight-wicket win over Perth in their Big Bash League opener.



West Australian youngster Philippe, the subject of a contract tug-of-war between Perth and the Sixers that mentor Steve Smith helped settle, ensured the hosts made light work of a modest target of 132 at the SCG.



Promoted to open alongside Daniel Hughes, Philippe helped the Sixers rocket to 0-58 from last night's powerplay.



The wicketkeeper-batsman kept the foot down, impressing legend Adam Gilchrist as he brought up a half-century in 30 deliveries then completed the chase in 15 overs.



"It's a pleasure to watch a young talent like this," Gilchrist said on Fox Cricket.



"A beautiful innings ... he isn't afraid to play his shots but there's a controlled aspect to it. He's got such a great eye, plays all around the crease."



The Smith lookalike, who hit 304 runs at 30.4 during his maiden BBL season in 2018-19, finished the match by smashing a delivery from Jhye Richardson onto the roof of the Ladies Pavilion.



Alex Carey is expected to be behind the stumps when Australia hosts the 2020 Twenty20 World Cup but a dominant BBL from Philippe would give selectors plenty to think about.



Gilchrist also praised Philippe's glovework, which included a leg-side stumping to dismiss former Test opener Cameron Bancroft off the bowling of Steve O'Keefe.



"It's amazing to hear that ... it's an absolute honour to hear those sort of things about my game," Philippe said.



"I couldn't have dreamt it (starting the season so well).



"I was really eager after a disappointing few weeks back home (being dropped by WA) to start with a bang."



David Warner, sitting alongside Gilchrist in the commentary box, noted the 22-year-old "looks like a fantastic player".



"He's got all the shots, hits the ball cleanly. He's nice and composed at the crease and has got cricket smarts, he hasn't thrown it away," Warner said.



Invited to bat first by Moises Henriques, the Scorchers slipped to 4-29 when ODI squad member Ashton Turner was needlessly run out for one.



Mitch Marsh (32) and Cameron Green (36) gave their team hope in a 58-run stand then both went down swinging at offspinner Ben Manenti.



Perth's No.11 batsman Fawad Ahmed slapped two sixes in the final over of the innings but the visitors didn't have anywhere near enough runs to play with.



Perth captain Marsh (broken hand) and paceman Richardson (shoulder) were both marking their returns from injury.

