Will Young stars again for NZ XI, scores century against Australia in World Cup warm-up

Australia will chase 287 for victory in the third World Cup warm-up game against New Zealand in Brisbane.

The Black Caps made 286-9 from their 50 overs and were again powered by Will Young, who followed up his 60 and 130 in the two games earlier in the week with another dominant 110 at Allan Border Field.

Pat Cummins (4-32 from eight overs) was the pick of Australia's bowlers, taking four wickets, while the visitors took a liking to Adam Zampa's leg-spin as he finished with 2-76 from nine overs.

Marcus Stoinis (2-54 from seven overs) endured a mixed bag while Mitchell Starc (1-35 from eight overs), Jason Behrendorff (0-22 from six), and Nathan Coulter- Nile (0-42 from nine) had little impact.

Alex Carey is captaining the side as Aaron Finch sits out the game, with David Warner to again open the batting, this time alongside Usman Khawaja.

Steve Smith is listed to bat No.3 and a middle order featuring Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell.

Australia won the first game on Monday by one wicket before the Kiwis' impressive chase of 278 on Wednesday levelled the unofficial series ahead of next month's World Cup in England.

Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (capt), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa.