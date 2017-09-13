Young NZ cricket fan's question stumps Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson

Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson drew a blank today when a young New Zealand cricket fan asked him about his thoughts about the thrilling Chappell-Hadlee ODI series opener against Australia at Eden Park in January.

Jimi Samuels, 7, a mad cricket enthusiast, was given the opportunity to ask his hero Williamson questions about playing for the national side.

"At the Chappell-Hadlee series last season at Eden Park, how do you remember the finish?" asked Samuels.

"Ahhh you mean the last game?" asked Williamson, who drew a blank.

The New Zealand skipper had to be reminded by a Black Caps staff member about his heroics in stopping Aussie all-rounder Marcus Stoinis from almost snatching a comeback win for Australia.

Williamson got the crucial run-out of Josh Hazlewood, guiding New Zealand to a six wicket win over their Trans-Tasman rivals.