Young NZ cricket fan's question stumps Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson

Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson drew a blank today when a young New Zealand cricket fan asked him about his thoughts about the thrilling Chappell-Hadlee ODI series opener against Australia at Eden Park in January.
Jimi Samuels, 7, a mad cricket enthusiast, was given the opportunity to ask his hero Williamson questions about playing for the national side.
"At the Chappell-Hadlee series last season at Eden Park, how do you remember the finish?" asked Samuels.
"Ahhh you mean the last game?" asked Williamson, who drew a blank.
The New Zealand skipper had to be reminded by a Black Caps staff member about his heroics in stopping Aussie all-rounder Marcus Stoinis from almost snatching a comeback win for Australia.
Williamson got the crucial run-out of Josh Hazlewood, guiding New Zealand to a six wicket win over their Trans-Tasman rivals.
The Black Caps spent the afternoon with Heart Kids children and their families, the organisation providing support to those with childhood heart conditions.
