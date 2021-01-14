Young girl at cricket match gets special visit from Sophie Devine after six hits youngster

White Ferns captain Sophie Devine proved herself a star on and off the cricket pitch today, after checking in on a young fan who was struck by a six during her record-breaking innings.

Playing for her home side, the Wellington Blaze against Otago in Dunedin, Devine went on to hit the fastest women’s T20 century ever.

To bring up that 100, Devine smashed a full toss for six, but before she could raise her bat in delight, she realised that the ball had hit a young girl in the head.

As soon as the win was wrapped up, with the Blaze chasing down their target of 128 in just 8.4 overs, Devine hurried to the boundary to check on the youngster.