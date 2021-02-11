Young cricket fan whose Sophie Devine comments went viral meets the White Fern star

The youngster who went viral for his praise of Sophie Devine got to meet the White Ferns star today, and even walked away with one of her playing shirts.

Sitting in attendance at the Eden Park outer oval last week, a few young fans were discussing the impressive knock of Wellington Firebirds’ Finn Allen with 1 NEWS’ Michelle Prendiville.

Despite Allen leading the Firebirds to victory over the Auckland Aces with an impressive 75 off 33 balls, Henry Darrow noted that the knock didn’t quite stack up to the efforts of White Ferns star Sophie Devine.

“Not better than Sophie Devine but still pretty good,” he said, referring to Devine’s record breaking 108 off 38 balls last month in the Women’s Super Smash.

That comment went viral, receiving praise from sports stars to Members of Parliament, and highlighted the growth and influence of the women’s game with the younger generation.

The young Darrow could not believe the response when he caught up with 1 NEWS again today.

"It's weird because I say something and then next minute I've gone viral."

But praise was not all he received.

Prior to her Super Smash elimination final clash at the same ground today, Sophie Devine came and met the youngster, gifting him one of her Wellington Blaze playing shirts.

"I was was really humbled by Henry’s comments," Devine said.

"This is what we want from the next generation coming up. Just applauding cricketers, it doesn’t matter if they’re male or female."