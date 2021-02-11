TODAY |

Young cricket fan whose Sophie Devine comments went viral meets the White Fern star

Source:  1 NEWS

The youngster who went viral for his praise of Sophie Devine got to meet the White Ferns star today, and even walked away with one of her playing shirts.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Henry Darrow went viral last week for assessing Finn Allen’s innings was not as impressive as Devine's recent record breaking ton. Source: 1 Sport

Sitting in attendance at the Eden Park outer oval last week, a few young fans were discussing the impressive knock of Wellington Firebirds’ Finn Allen with 1 NEWS’ Michelle Prendiville.

Despite Allen leading the Firebirds to victory over the Auckland Aces with an impressive 75 off 33 balls, Henry Darrow noted that the knock didn’t quite stack up to the efforts of White Ferns star Sophie Devine.

“Not better than Sophie Devine but still pretty good,” he said, referring to Devine’s record breaking 108 off 38 balls last month in the Women’s Super Smash.

That comment went viral, receiving praise from sports stars to Members of Parliament, and highlighted the growth and influence of the women’s game with the younger generation.

The young Darrow could not believe the response when he caught up with 1 NEWS again today.

"It's weird because I say something and then next minute I've gone viral."

But praise was not all he received.

Prior to her Super Smash elimination final clash at the same ground today, Sophie Devine came and met the youngster, gifting him one of her Wellington Blaze playing shirts.

"I was was really humbled by Henry’s comments," Devine said.

"This is what we want from the next generation coming up. Just applauding cricketers, it doesn’t matter if they’re male or female."

A starstruck Darrow said the shirt would be going straight on the wall and said he would always "cherish this moment".

Cricket
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Sir Ben Ainslie condemns Luna Rossa tactics as war of words heats up
2
Steven Adams channels his inner Tom Brady to help Pelicans cruise to victory
3
More than $250 million spent on America's Cup won't bring the $1 billion boost expected
4
'I can leave if you want' — Australian Open player addresses crowd jeers during awkward interview
5
'They are no longer in Europe' - Luna Rossa skipper cracks Brexit joke ahead of INEOS Team UK showdown
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
00:18

'Not better than Sophie Devine, but still pretty good' - Twitter users lap up young cricket fan's comments
02:14

Veteran cricketers proving age is just a number

Vince powers Sixers to successive Big Bash titles

England captain Joe Root marks 100th test with brilliant ton