Will Young continues rich vein of form in English county cricket to provide Black Caps selection headache

Black Caps batsman Will Young is continuing to make a strong selection case for the upcoming Test series against England and the World Test Championship final.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Young scored his second century in as many games for county side Durham last night, showing his ability to cope with the swinging Duke ball in bowler-friendly conditions.

Opening the batting, the 28-year-old anchored Durham's second innings against Worcestershire, helping his side to five for 389 before they declared with a lead of 422.

Young brought up his century with a crisp on-drive down the ground for four. He was then dismissed LBW without being able to add to his score of 103, leaving a ball that hooped back in an struck him on the pad.

It backed up his performance in Durham's last game two weeks ago, where he scored 124.

Last night's innings was the final one for Young before he joins the Black Caps squad in their preparations for the two-Test series against England starting on June 2.