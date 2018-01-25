 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Young Afghan cricketers and fans jubilant after minnows humiliate NZ and knock them out of under-19 World Cup

share

Source:

SKY

The visitors upset the hosts by beating them by 202 runs in Christchurch.
Source: SKY

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:25
1
The Kiwi star was asked by a reporter after his side's win over the Nets if he gained powers from his hair.

Video: 'Who is that? Is he cool?' Steven Adams bamboozled by comparisons to biblical character Samson

02:10
2
Larry Nassar has been sent to prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts and other young women.

'I just signed your death warrant' – watch the moment judge eviscerates US gymnastics doctors for sex crimes against young girls


00:53
3
The Chiefs loose forward talked about his close friend who died nearly a year ago.

'It was pretty emotional' - watch as Liam Messam pays tribute to former All Blacks forward Sione Lauaki, nearly a year after his death

00:15
4
The former Black Cap was mobbed by laughter after dismissing Dwayne Bravo.

'Your hate will only fuel our desire' - Mitchell McClenaghan snaps back at social media critics after rough performance in BBL

5
Rugby Union test match, France vs New Zealand (15-21). The famous All Blacks perform their traditional Haka before the match. (Photo by Universal/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)

Former All Black and Wellington stalwart Graham Williams dies, aged 72

03:02
After another round of talks, the pact is set to be signed in Chile in March.

Opinion: Now it's in charge, Labour showing 'compromise and flexibility' over TPP support

1 NEWS' Andrea Vance says there was always something half-hearted about Labour's opposition to the deal.


01:45
The PM today announced in that 70 per cent of NZ employees will no longer have 90-day trials applying to them.

Ninety-day trial period scrapped for most employees, as PM announces major workplace law shake-up

Jacinda Ardern announced the changes in Wellington today.


00:10
All 60 people on board abandoned the burning ship and were rescued.

Whakatane tourist boat fire, sinking exposes lack of crew training - Transport Accident report finds

The PeeJay V ran into trouble in January 2016 when a fire broke out in its engine room while returning from an trip to White Island.

00:41
Paul was condemned for filming a dead body in Japan’s “Suicide Forest”.

Logan Paul returns to YouTube after global backlash against 'Suicide Forest' video which got him suspended

"I'm here to have a hard conversation so that those who are suffering have easier ones."

Police found justified in use of Taser, pepper spray and police dog in Christchurch arrest

The officers attending the incident were advised that a man had assaulted his partner and punched another person.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 