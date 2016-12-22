'You remember those games': Otago Volts score remarkable Twenty20 win over Central Stags

Hamish Rutherford says Otago's ability to hold on for a one-run win in a record- breaking clash with Central Stags will stand them in good stead over the remainder of the McDonald's Super Smash.

Otago Volts' Hamish Rutherford. Source: Photosport

The Volts compiled the highest total in domestic Twenty20 cricket as they reached 249-3 in New Plymouth last night, with skipper Rutherford scoring 106 off 50 balls.

But the Stags, for whom Sri Lankan star Mahela Jayawardene made 116 off 56 deliveries, came agonisingly close to completing an astonishing run chase at Pukekura Park.

The home side finished on 248-4, after Dane Cleaver was run out when going for the single that would have sent the contest into a super over.

"It's one of the things you will remember for a long time," Rutherford said.

"Those moments really come crucial later on in the competition. You remember those games, those tight finishes, so that will put us in good stead moving forwards."

The win moved Otago to within two points of second-placed Central on a table headed by unbeaten defending champions Auckland.