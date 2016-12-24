'You know it word for word!' - Ricky Ponting hilariously taunts Mark Waugh with old Barmy Army chant

Former Australian cricket captain Ricky Ponting has surged in with a late contender for TV moment of the year.

During the Big Bash League match between the Sydney Sixers and the Hobart Hurricanes, Ponting recalled one of the Barmy Army, the legion of English cricket fans', chants about his co-commentator, Mark Waugh.

Ponting then burst into song, entertaining fellow commentator Mark Howard with the catchy tune.

Afterwards Waugh was slightly impressed remarking at Ponting's memory of the old song.

"You know it word for word!" Waugh exclaimed.