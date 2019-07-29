TODAY |

'You just got to get in there' - Williamson has advice for budding young reporter at Black Caps media conference

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson is an expert in many things, including it seems, media conference etiquette - or the lack thereof.

Williamson fronted the media as one of the Black Caps in Tauranga unveiling the new Test uniform which features names and numbers for the first time.

Spotting a budding young reporter wanting to interject with his question, a smiling Williamson had some advice.

"Mate, you just got to get in there and just get loud and ask the questions," he said to the young boy.

Later, the youngster asked Williamson if he realised the affect the sportsmanship of the Black Caps during and after the Cricket World Cup final had had on children across the country.

"That's great to hear, it's always tough to get a bearing on those sorts of things but you can only hope that you do have some sort of impact," Williamson said.

"The amount of emotions as a side that we went through, there's so much to take away from that. I suppose the learning happens over a period of time rather than immediately after."

The Black Caps captain was happy to hear how his team’s sportsmanship had inspired young New Zealand sportspeople. Source: 1 NEWS
