'You can probably get 260, 270!' David Warner certain another high-scoring T20 clash on the cards at Eden Park

David Warner believes a score in the vicinity of 270 is entirely feasible at pocket-sized Eden Park when Australia face New Zealand in the Twenty20 tri-series final.

David Warner was keeping his tactics secure from the Black Caps' captain.
Source: 1 NEWS

Australia have the chance to climb to No.1 in the T20 rankings on Wednesday when they return to the Auckland ground where they scored 245 in a record chase to beat the Black Caps last week.

Another high-scoring clash looks likely given the massive firepower in Australia's batting line-up and the hot form of New Zealand openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro.

The highest score in a T20 international is Australia's 3-263 against Sri Lanka in Pallekele in 2016 - one of just three occasions when a team has broken the 250 mark.

Warner wouldn't be surprised to see that record broken at a ground famous for its short straight boundaries.

"It all depends on the start," Australia's stand-in skipper said.

"We got 91 off six (on Friday night). If you're going on that basis, you can probably get 260, 270.

"The MCG, Brisbane and those type of grounds, they're big grounds. It's hard to get your sixes. A ground like here - whoever hits the most sixes and fours is going to win."

International Cricket Council regulations state that boundaries should be at least 59.43 metres from the centre of the pitch.

The straight boundaries at Eden Park - which earned international status before those regulations were introduced - are thought to measure between 45 and 55 metres.

They were a major factor in the two sides combining for 32 sixes across 38.5 overs on Friday night.

Guptill (105) and Munro (76) proved to be particularly adept at clearing the rope and again led the way against England in Hamilton with scores of 62 and 57 respectively.

"You've just got to try different things, you've got to get them to hit to parts of the ground they're not strong at," Warner said.

"Both of them have a high percentage of boundaries square of the wicket, especially in the powerplays.

"But if you try and bowl a wide one, you throw the kitchen sink at it, it's going to go for four or six. We'll be thinking on our feet when we're out there, that's for sure."

