'You always want to be on top of the world' - Black Caps look to recapture winning ways against Australia

Stung by their recent Twenty20 series loss to Pakistan, the Black Caps are looking to recapture their fielding spark when they meet Australia in Sydney on Saturday.

New Zealand's Colin De Grandhomme bowls. New Zealand Blackcaps v Bangladesh, International Cricket, 2nd T20, Bay Oval, Tauranga, New Zealand. Friday, 06 January, 2017. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

New Zealand's allrounder Colin De Grandhomme bowls.

Source: Photosport

Big-hitting allrounder Colin de Grandhomme says the Kiwis are looking to hit the ground running after a disappointing end to the Pakistan tour.

After winning the ODI series 5-0, the Kiwis won the first T20 by seven wickets but then slumped to back-to-back defeats to lose the series.

De Grandhomme says the focus is simple ahead of the upcoming T20 tri-series against Australia and England.

"The focus will be on getting our fielding back to where it was in the one-day series," he said on Wednesday.

De Grandhomme is confident the Black Caps won't have any trouble recapturing the intensity that was missing from their last two T20 matches.

England have found post-Ashes form in their return to white ball cricket, winning their five-match ODI series 4-1 with Australia's only victory a four-wicket win in the fourth game.

"It's nice to play two of the big teams in the world, and to do well against them will make us look even better," de Grandhomme said.

An extra incentive is on offer as the Kiwis look to regain their No.1 position in the ICC's Twenty20 team rankings, with Pakistan's recent series win edging them into first place, three points ahead of New Zealand.

"You always want to be on top of the world, and hopefully we can get back there with this series.

"But England are very confident and aggressive with the white ball, so they're always going to be hard."

After Saturday's game at the Sydney Cricket Ground against Australia, the Black Caps return to New Zealand for a February 13 match against England in Wellington.

Their two remaining games are against Australia at Eden Park on February 16, and against England at Seddon Park in Hamilton two days later.

The tri-series finale is scheduled for Auckland on February 21.

