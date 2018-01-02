TODAY |

'X-Factor' subs used for the first time in BBL clash between Adelaide and Hobart

Source:  1 NEWS

For the first time X-Factor substitutes have been used in the Big Bash League in Australia.

D'arcy Short bats for the Hobart Hurricanes. Source: Getty

In rules introduced this season, teams can make a change after 10 overs of the first innings, providing the player replaced has not batted or has not bowled more than one over.

The changes saw Hobart bring in Macallister Wright for Johan Botha, while Adelaide introduced Matt Short for Danny Briggs.

However the new players would benefit Adelaide the most as ex-Australia paceman Peter Siddle ripped through Hobart's batsmen.

Siddle grabbed career best T20 figures of 5-16, helping to dismiss Hobart for 146 which the Strikers chased down with eight balls to spare.

Cricket
