TODAY |

'I would be keen' - Steve Smith interested in return to Aussie captaincy after putting sandpaper saga behind him

Source:  AAP

Steve Smith is ready and willing to captain Australia again, three years on from the infamous ball-tampering scandal.

Steve Smith. Source: Photosport

One of Australia's greatest batsmen, Smith received a 12-month ban from international cricket following the dramatic events on the 2018 tour of South Africa.

He was also barred from holding any leadership position with the national team for two years as Tim Paine became Test skipper and Aaron Finch inherited the captaincy of Australia's white-ball teams.

But Smith says he will happily step up to the top job in Australian cricket if selectors want him.

The 31-year-old pledged his full support for Paine and Finch, who have both been under pressure to keep their jobs during certain times this year.

"I guess now I've got to a point where if the opportunity did come up again I would be keen," Smith told News Corp.

"If it was what Cricket Australia wanted and it was what was best for the team at the time, it's certainly something I would be interested in.

"I'm always going to have to live with Cape Town regardless of whether I lead again or not. It's always there.

"Time keeps moving forward, and I've learnt so much the last few years about myself and grown as a human being."

Fast bowler Pat Cummins is Australia's vice-captain and has declared his interest in stepping up to skipper.

But Australia have traditionally shied away from handing the captaincy to a bowler.

Ray Lindwall was the last fast bowler to lead Australia, for one Test in India in 1956.

Cricket Australia has not given an indication if it would be comfortable with Smith returning to the captaincy.

Smith was promoted to captain on a full-time basis after Michael Clarke retired following the 2015 Ashes.


Cricket
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'She has no idea it was David Tua' - Kiwi boxing great stops to help change car tyre
2
New Challenger of Record Sir Ben Ainslie hopes AC75s remain as America's Cup class for next decade
3
Well-known sportsman pleads not guilty to meth supply charge during Auckland court appearance
4
Ma'a Nonu sees red after elbowing player in the head
5
Well-known sportsman charged with importing meth makes another bid to keep his name secret
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE

Eden Park world's most popular cricket ground, research suggests

Explained: Why Black Caps ODI demolition of Bangladesh matters now more than ever

'We're not good enough' - Bangladesh skipper slams his side after dismal ODI series defeat to Black Caps

Black Caps crush Bangladesh to complete ODI series whitewash