World Cup-winner Ben Stokes on fluky six: 'I said to Kane Williamson I'll be apologising for that for the rest of my life'

England's World Cup-winning hero Ben Stokes says he'll be "apologising for the rest of my life" for his fluky runs that helped tip yesterday's absorbing final his side's way.

Christchurch-born Stokes scored 84 at Lord's including picking up six runs when a Martin Guptill throw deflected off his bat and raced to the boundary.

He was credited with six - the two runs taken by the batsman, plus four more when the ball hit the white rope.

England tied New Zealand's total of 241, England winning because they scored the most boundaries after a super over was tied as well.

"I said to Kane Williamson I'll be apologising for that for the rest of my life," Stokes told The Times.

"I have apologised countless times for that fluke, it's not how you want to get them.