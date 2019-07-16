TODAY |

World Cup-winner Ben Stokes on fluky six: 'I said to Kane Williamson I'll be apologising for that for the rest of my life'

1 NEWS
More From
Cricket
Black Caps
Cricket World Cup

England's World Cup-winning hero Ben Stokes says he'll be "apologising for the rest of my life" for his fluky runs that helped tip yesterday's absorbing final his side's way.

Christchurch-born Stokes scored 84 at Lord's including picking up six runs when a Martin Guptill throw deflected off his bat and raced to the boundary.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Ben Stokes’ father had been copping tongue-in-cheek comments that he was the most hated father in NZ after his son’s man-of-the-match performance for England. Source: 1 NEWS

He was credited with six - the two runs taken by the batsman, plus four more when the ball hit the white rope.

England tied New Zealand's total of 241, England winning because they scored the most boundaries after a super over was tied as well.

"I said to Kane Williamson I'll be apologising for that for the rest of my life," Stokes told The Times.

"I have apologised countless times for that fluke, it's not how you want to get them.

"Playing against New Zealand is always a great event, they are a seriously good team and really good lads."

Read more: ‘The most hated father in NZ’ - Ben Stokes' dad copping jokes from Christchurch workmates

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 14: England batsman Ben Stokes protests his innocence after a throw had deflected off him and gone for 4 overthrows during the Final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between New Zealand and England at Lord's Cricket Ground on July 14, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Stu Forster-IDI/IDI via Getty Images)
Ben Stokes in World Cup final Source: Getty
More From
Cricket
Black Caps
Cricket World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Martin Guptill is cosoled by Chris Woakes. ICC Cricket World Cup FINAL. New Zealand Black Caps v England. Lord's Cricket Ground, England UK. Sunday 14 July 2019. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Australian bookie refunding bets on NZ taking World Cup, calls winning calculation an 'absolute disgrace'
2
New Zealand's Martin Guptill, center, waits for the trophy presentation after losing the Cricket World Cup final match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London, Sunday, July 14, 2019. England won after a super over after the scores ended tied after 50 overs each. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Jimmy Neesham's cutting response to devastating World Cup final loss - 'Take up baking or something. Die at 60 really fat and happy'
3
Ben Stokes’ father had been copping tongue-in-cheek comments that he was the most hated father in NZ after his son’s man-of-the-match performance for England.
‘The most hated father in NZ’ - Ben Stokes' dad copping jokes from Christchurch workmates
4
Captain Kane Williamson stands in front of his solemn Black Caps teammates after the 2019 World Cup final.
'The guys are shattered' - Kane Williamson admits Black Caps teammates are taking World Cup loss hard
5
Williamson featured alongside Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult in the lineup.
Williamson, Ferguson and Boult chosen among ICC's team of the tournament
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
New Zealand's Martin Guptill, center, waits for the trophy presentation after losing the Cricket World Cup final match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London, Sunday, July 14, 2019. England won after a super over after the scores ended tied after 50 overs each. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Jimmy Neesham's cutting response to devastating World Cup final loss - 'Take up baking or something. Die at 60 really fat and happy'

Kiwi cricket fans proud but disappointed after dramatic World Cup final defeat
00:19
The Black Caps missed out on a world title by a metre but their clash with England will go down as a an all-time classic.

'Traumatised' PM wants heroes' welcome for Black Caps
00:45
1 NEWS Sports reporter Guy Heveldt goes behind the scenes with devastated NZ fans after their defeat by England in the Wold Cup final

'I don't know how we lost it' - 1 NEWS reporter hugs heartbroken young Black Caps fan after World Cup loss