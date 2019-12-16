TODAY |

World Cup hero Ben Stokes wins UK's Sports Personality of the Year award

Source:  Associated Press

Cricket World Cup winner Ben Stokes ended a sensational 2019 by claiming the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year prize. He promptly thanked those who had helped him through a 2018 to forget.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The all-rounder becomes the first cricketer to win the Sports Personality of the Year since Andrew Flintoff. Source: BBC

Stokes' performances in the World Cup final, which England won on an unprecedented boundary countback against New Zealand, and the third Ashes Test helped him seal the public vote for the award, ahead of six-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton and world 200-meter champion Dina Asher-Smith at Sunday's ceremony in Aberdeen.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Ben Stokes’ father had been copping tongue-in-cheek comments that he was the most hated father in NZ after his son’s man-of-the-match performance for England. Source: 1 NEWS

In 2018 Stokes was cleared of affray charges following an incident outside a Bristol nightclub in September of the previous year.

"Two years ago was a tough time for me in my life. I've had so many people help me through that," the 28-year-old Stokes said as he accepted the award on stage.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The England cricketer is the son of New Zealanders and has been copping stick about his World Cup-winning heroics. Source: 1 NEWS

The award ceremony got off to a poignant start as former Scotland rugby international Doddie Weir was presented with the Helen Rollason award. The 49-year-old Weir was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2016, and he has spent the time since then working to raise awareness of the condition.

Weir, who won 61 caps for Scotland, said: “It's quite ironic. Being a Scottish rugby player in the ’90s, this is the closest I ever got to a trophy!”

Cricket
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
NZ Sevens teams claim both men's and women's titles in Cape Town in emphatic finals
2
'No better way to celebrate' - All Blacks Sevens continue nude photo tradition after Cape Town win
3
Watch: Struggling Jeet Raval cops savage sledge from Aussie quick moments before dismissal
4
Watch: Kiwi wins bronze after dodging horror crash at Track Cycling World Cup
5
Kiwi Sapreet Singh makes first-team debut for German giants Bayern Munich
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE

Black Caps lose opening Test inside four days after Aussie bowlers carve bats to bits
00:15

Southee takes five, Black Caps set world record run chase to win first Test

Steve Smith run drought extends after showing against NZ
00:15

Black Caps facing world record run chase despite late wickets in Perth