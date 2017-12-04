'World-class' BJ Watling in the mix for second Test after Tom Blundell debut heroics - Kane Williamson

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson will now be torn between choosing his side's wicketkeeper for the second Test against the West Indies in Hamilton, after the debut heroics of Tom Blundell.

Blundell, 27, made a century in his first Test for New Zealand, as the Black Caps picked up an emphatic innings and 67-run win at the Basin Reserve.

However, with regular wicketkeeper BJ Watling returning to fitness and also scoring a hundred for Northern Districts in the Ford Trophy against Wellington yesterday, the Black Caps now have a tough choice as to who should be behind the stumps in Hamilton.

Williamson though, refused to close the door on Watling.

"BJ's been a world class player for us for a number of years," he said.

"(He's) obviously battling with a few niggles at the moment, but we're always monitoring his progress with how his body's coming along."