World champion Black Caps return home from MIQ

The Black Caps are returning home to family and friends today after completing their two weeks in managed isolation following their World Test Championship victory in England last month.

The relieved group was full of smiles this morning, and they told 1 NEWS their time in isolation had given them the chance to reflect on a 'special' tour.

"It's been an amazing experience and something that is very, very special to be a part of as well," coach Gary Stead said.

"It's an amazing group of guys who've done something very special."

The players agreed.

"Over the last few days it's been quite special realising what we've achieved and realising that it's taken us two years to get to that point," Ajaz Patel told 1 NEWS.

"It was a great tour and it's nice to be heading home to family and friends," Henry Nicholls said as he prepared for a flight back home to Christchurch.

The Black Caps celebrate their World Test Championships triumph. Source: Photosport

Fast bowler Matt Henry hoped the side's achievements would help inspire the next generation to take up the sport.

"To be able to enjoy the success while we can has been really cool and there's been massive support from the fans at home as well which has been really cool. Hopefully it inspires some more kids to play cricket as well," Henry said.

The World Test Championship mace had headed home with retiring wicketkeeper BJ Watling, who was given an exemption to leave managed isolation early to get surgery on the finger he injured during the final last month.

The Black Caps will tour the country with the mace at the end of the month to celebrate the historic victory with fans.

The tour begins in Whangārei and ends in Invercargill. Source: Breakfast