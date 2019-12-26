TODAY |

It won't be 32 years until New Zealand play in another Boxing Day Test, says Cricket Australia boss

Cricket Australia won't let another 32 years pass before they host New Zealand in another Boxing Day Test at the MCG.

Over 80,000 packed into the MCG. Source: Associated Press

More than 80,000 people packed into the MCG for Thursday's opening day, with more than 16,000 travelling from New Zealand for their first Boxing Day appearance since 1987.

"We are already having some high-level discussions around the cricket calendar from 2023 to 2031 and we absolutely hope and look forward to hosting New Zealand at a Boxing Day Test well before another 32 years pass," Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts said.

