TODAY |

Women's T20 cricket added to Commonwealth Games for 2022

AAP
More From
Cricket
Commonwealth Games

In a boost for women's cricket, Twenty20 has been added to the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, giving the event the largest female programme.

The 71 Commonwealth Games Associations (CGAs) have voted in favour of adding women's T20, beach volleyball and para table tennis, which will become the first major multi-sport event to feature more women's medal events than men's.

There will be 135 medals available for women and 133 for men.

Women's T20 will be staged at Edgbaston, where eight teams will compete for gold. The Australian women, having retained the Ashes in July in England, will be strong gold medal favourites in Birmingham.

The addition of table tennis takes the number of para sports to eight - a Commonwealth Games record - while beach volleyball remains after debuting last year on the Gold Coast.

"Today is an historic day for the Commonwealth Games and I am delighted that we can now confirm that Birmingham 2022 is set to have the largest ever female and para-sport programme in history," said Commonwealth Games Federation president Dame Louise Martin.

"I would like to congratulate and formally welcome women's T20 cricket, beach volleyball and para table tennis to the official sports programme for Birmingham 2022 and I know they will all help enhance what will be a spectacular and vibrant multi-sport event."

Birmingham 2022 chief executive Ian Reid said: "We proposed these sports after carrying out a thorough and robust review with some of our partners. And it was clear to the review panel that these sports will help us to reach new audiences, ensuring that we seize this fantastic opportunity to raise the profile of the Games."

New Zealand celebrate a wicket. New Zealand White Ferns v West Indies. 3rd International Twenty20 cricket, Pukekura Park, New Plymouth New Zealand. Friday, 16 March, 2018. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz
The White Ferns celebrate a wicket. Source: Photosport
More From
Cricket
Commonwealth Games
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:38
Coles said everyone in the team knows Barrett isn't a dirty player but he has a "bit of a habit of using that shoulder".
Steve Hansen stopped red-carded Scott Barrett apologising at team meeting, Dane Coles says
2
Carter was all smiles bumping into old Crusaders teammates such as Ryan Crotty.
Hugs and smiles as rugby great Dan Carter rocks up to All Blacks training session
3
Former All Blacks coach John Hart.
Former All Blacks coach John Hart condemns props, Ben Smith after Wallabies loss
4
Australian media have singled out the 34-year-old as a key man as the ABs aim to retain the Bledisloe Cup.
SBW laughs off 'Bledisloe saviour' tags: 'They don't watch too much rugby'
5
The sacked Wallaby emerged from talks in Sydney saying he was very, very disappointed.
Israel Folau could face February trial if unfair dismissal case fails
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
Vegemite

Ashes rivalry intensifies as Vegemite takes aim at Marmite
NZ Coach Mike Hesson. Black Caps training session. Tri Series Twenty20 cricket series. Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Thursday 15 February 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Mike Hesson shortlisted for India, Pakistan, Bangladesh coaching roles after leaving IPL job
1 NEWS

Watch: Colin Munro goes ballistic in Canada T20, hits 15-ball half-century
1 NEWS

Watch as Sri Lanka cricket fans give Kane Williamson birthday cake during match