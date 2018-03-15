TODAY |

Women's cricket closer to Commonwealth Games return after nomination for 2022

AAP
More From
Cricket

Women's Twenty20 cricket has moved a step closer to featuring in the 2022 Commonwealth Games after being nominated by organisers for its potential inclusion in Birmingham.

The decision needs to be ratified by Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) members and follows a bidding process which included a joint presentation by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Cricket has not featured in the quadrennial Games since its maiden appearance in 1998 when Australia were beaten by South African for the men's gold medal match in Kuala Lumpur.

"We are absolutely delighted that women's cricket has been nominated for inclusion in Birmingham 2022," ICC chief executive Manu Sawhney said in a statement.

"I'd like to thank everyone at the CGF and Birmingham 2022 for the nomination and it would be a real honour to become part of the Commonwealth Games family."

The ICC last year said Birmingham was the perfect place for cricket's return to the Commonwealth Games as 23 per cent of its residents have links to cricket- playing nations outside the UK.

The ICC has been pushing for the game's Olympic return with the 20-over format but the powerful Indian board has not been keen on the idea, fearing it might lose its autonomy and be answerable to the country's Olympic committee.

Hayley Matthews is stumped by Katey Martin off the bowling of Kasperek. New Zealand White Ferns v West Indies. International Twenty20 cricket, Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand. Wednesday 14 March 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Hayley Matthews is stumped by White Ferns keeper Katey Martin. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Cricket
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Vatuvei gave the Mate Ma'a Tonga star grief during a media session in Auckland.
'Who gave you that fade?' Manu Vatuvei gives reporting a go, mocks Sio Siua Taukeiaho's hairstyle
2
Tyson Fury makes his entrance to the ring in a USA-themed outfit for his heavyweight fight against Tom Schwarz at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Sylvester Stallone praises Tyson Fury for Rocky IV tribute during bout entrance
3
Taukeiaho said that his NRL teammate is "a good mate" but come Saturday they will be rivals.
'He likes to cheap shot everyone' - Sio Siua Taukeiaho on facing Roosters teammate Jared Waerea-Hargreaves
4
Mate Ma'a Tonga fans are packing into a sold out Mt Smart for tonight's Test against Australia.
South Auckland company shouts 200 workers tickets to watch Mate Ma'a Tonga
5
The Broncos star said it is getting harder and harder to make the Mate Ma'a Tonga starting team with the high calibre players coming through.
Andrew Fifita's words inspired Tevita Pangai Junior to turn down Origin for Mate Ma'a Tonga
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
00:36
The leg-spinner appears certain to face South Africa in Birmingham tonight.

Ish Sodhi congratulated by Black Caps teammates ahead of World Cup debut
01:22
Boult only has three wickets for the Black Caps so far but he reminded the journalist of what was more important.

Trent Boult sidesteps question about low wickets total at World Cup
00:29
Morgan scored 148 runs off 71 deliveries as England posted 397/6 in the 150-run win.

Eoin Morgan smashes record 17 sixes in historic innings during England's World Cup routing of Afghanistan
South Africa's captain Faf du Plessis, left, and South Africa's Quinton de Kock leave the pitch as rain stops play during the World Cup cricket match between South Africa and the West Indies at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton, Monday, June 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Proteas aim to tear through Black Caps' middle and lower order in World Cup clash