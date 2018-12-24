'Winner takes all' – High stakes in Black Caps v Sri Lanka decider

The Black Caps are looking forward to the pressure cooker environment of the Boxing Day Test against Sri Lanka in Christchurch, with coach Gary Stead targeting victory for a series win.

Having failed to bowl Sri Lanka out in the second innings in Wellington, the Black Caps head to Christchurch with all to play for to take a series win in the final match.

Speaking to media today though, coach Gary Stead says his team are relishing the chance to take the series in the garden city.

"We come to a situation where it's play one game at the end of the series and winner takes all, and that's a nice situation for us to be in," Stead began.

"I want us to play under pressure as much as we can, learn to win those big moments.

"This is another opportunity where hopefully we prove we can do that."

Stead also said he's expecting a good contest on his home ground, with the pitch meant to be a "typical Hagley pitch".