Winless Black Caps bail out of Champions Trophy after Bangladesh snatch ODI win

A magnificent double-century partnership has steered Bangladesh to a five-wicket win over New Zealand in Cardiff, eliminating the Black Caps from the Champions Trophy.

Bangladesh batsman Mohammad Mahmudullah celebrates after hitting the winning runs during the ICC Champions Trophy match between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Cardiff. Source: Getty

New Zealand finish the tournament with a winless record after having the outcome of their last pool game snatched from them by a brilliant fifth-wicket stand between Shakib Al Hasan (114) and Mahmudullah (102 not out).

The pair put on 224, rescuing their run chase after Black Caps seamer Tim Southee (3-45) knocked over the top order.

Struggling at 33-4, New Zealand's 265-8 seemed a long way off, but the record-setting partnership carried Bangladesh to 268-5 with 16 balls to spare.

New Zealand's innings at Sophia Gardens was built around half centuries to in-form captain Kane Williamson (57) and Ross Taylor (63) but they failed to accelerate sufficiently over the closing stages.

The loss follows a washed out match against Australia and an 87-run loss to England.