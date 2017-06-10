 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Cricket


Winless Black Caps bail out of Champions Trophy after Bangladesh snatch ODI win

share

Source:

NZN

A magnificent double-century partnership has steered Bangladesh to a five-wicket win over New Zealand in Cardiff, eliminating the Black Caps from the Champions Trophy.

CARDIFF, WALES - JUNE 09: Bangladesh batsman Mohammad Mahmudullah celebrates after hitting the winning runs during the ICC Champions Trophy match between New Zealand and Bangladesh at SWALEC Stadium on June 9, 2017 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Bangladesh batsman Mohammad Mahmudullah celebrates after hitting the winning runs during the ICC Champions Trophy match between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Cardiff.

Source: Getty

New Zealand finish the tournament with a winless record after having the outcome of their last pool game snatched from them by a brilliant fifth-wicket stand between Shakib Al Hasan (114) and Mahmudullah (102 not out).

The pair put on 224, rescuing their run chase after Black Caps seamer Tim Southee (3-45) knocked over the top order.

Struggling at 33-4, New Zealand's 265-8 seemed a long way off, but the record-setting partnership carried Bangladesh to 268-5 with 16 balls to spare.

New Zealand's innings at Sophia Gardens was built around half centuries to in-form captain Kane Williamson (57) and Ross Taylor (63) but they failed to accelerate sufficiently over the closing stages.

The loss follows a washed out match against Australia and an 87-run loss to England.

Bangladesh's hopes of reaching the semi-finals rely on England beating Australia in the final pool match on Saturday.

Related

Black Caps

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:31
1
The Swedish syndicate will face Team NZ in the America’s Cup final challenger series on Sunday.

Video: Team NZ's final opponents decided! Dean Barker's Team Japan shown the door after sensational Artemis comeback

00:14
2
Oracle tactician Tom Slingsby posted a video showing what happens when you "run out of oil to control the foils".

Raw: 'We found the limit' - Oracle nosedives in similar fashion to Team NZ mishap during America's Cup testing

00:30
3
The Chiefs speedster came off the bench and made an immediate impact in the Chiefs 17-14 win over the Hurricanes.

Watch: Shaun Stevenson's step sends TJ Perenara flying before setting up James Lowe try against ‘Canes

00:27
4
Highlanders coach Jon Preston believed the centre had been a standout performer in recent weeks.

Watch: 'He's bitterly disappointed' - Highlanders assistant coach shocked by Malakai Fekitoa's All Blacks omission

00:30
5
The Chiefs speedster came off the bench and made an immediate impact in the Chiefs 17-14 win over the Hurricanes.

Watch: Chiefs edge Hurricanes in bruising Wellington encounter

02:15
Six months after being diagnosed with cancer, Te Aroha Isaia heard the words she's been waiting for.

Brave young mum battling cancer receives long awaited good news - 'I'm cancer free'

Just before Christmas Te Aroha Isaia was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

01:47
A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead and a New Zealand diplomat leaving the country.

'Couldn't he have called the police and ambulance?' – friends of Fijian man who died in fall upset at Immigration NZ staffer's actions

A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead.

00:46
There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.

Video: Sheepish Peter Burling gives screaming Team NZ fans a wave and thumbs up as he hits dry land

There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.


03:49
Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.

'She was faced with a choice of a long slow death or assistance to die'

Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.


03:17
The Conservative leader is tipped to hold onto power, despite not having the best campaign.

'She didn't run a very good campaign' – Theresa May projected to win UK election despite poor effort on the road

The Conservative leader is tipped to hold onto power, despite not having the best campaign.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ