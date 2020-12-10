TODAY |

Windies win toss, send Williamson-less Black Caps into bat on green Basin Reserve pitch

Source:  AAP

West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and elected to bowl in challenging conditions in the second cricket Test against New Zealand.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Black Caps captain was set to play in Wellington but came to an agreement with his coach about being back home. Source: Supplied

While the pitch at the Basin Reserve looks green and likely to assist seam bowlers early on, weather conditions will be tough on the fielding side.

Winds gusting up to 120km/h are forecast for the opening day, along with cool conditions and possible showers.

Tom Latham will captain New Zealand in place of Kane Williamson who left the team Thursday to be with his wife who is expecting their first child.

Tom Blundell will open with Latham while Will Young will bat in Williamson’s place at No. 3 in the order.

Williamson’s career-best 251 helped New Zealand win the first test by an innings and 134 runs.

Wicketkeeper BJ Watling rejoins the New Zealand lineup after missing the first test with a hamstring injury.

The West Indies made two enforced changes from its first test lineup, naming Joshua da Silva and Chemar Holder to make test debuts.

Wicketkeeper da Silva replaces Shane Dowrich who is injured and fast bowler Holder replaces Kemar Roach who has returned home after the death of his father.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Tom Blundell, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, B.J. Watling, Daryl Mitchell, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.

West Indies: John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua da Silva, Jason Holder (captain), Alzarri Joseph, Chemar Holder, Shannon Gabriel.

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney and Chris Brown, New Zealand.
TV umpire: Shaun Haig, New Zealand. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.


Cricket
Black Caps
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
All Black Aaron Smith shuts down social media troll smack-talking women's rugby
2
Welsh rugby commentators 'fix' team of the decade with addition of five All Blacks
3
Breakers star feels 'lucky' taking family to Australia after talk with Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
4
Watch: Israel Adesanya moved to tears as he receives Jiu-Jitsu belt
5
Certain six saved by player's spectacular flying fielding effort in Big Bash
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
00:44

Dad-to-be Kane Williamson no longer playing Wellington Test, heading home to Tauranga to be with wife

School in Porirua closed after sewage floods into grounds

Kane Williamson misses Black Caps training for midwife appointment back in Tauranga

'Love you forever and always' — Ben Stokes pens emotional message after dad's death