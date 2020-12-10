Windies win toss, send Williamson-less Black Caps into bat on green Basin Reserve pitch

West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and elected to bowl in challenging conditions in the second cricket Test against New Zealand.

While the pitch at the Basin Reserve looks green and likely to assist seam bowlers early on, weather conditions will be tough on the fielding side.

Winds gusting up to 120km/h are forecast for the opening day, along with cool conditions and possible showers.

Tom Latham will captain New Zealand in place of Kane Williamson who left the team Thursday to be with his wife who is expecting their first child.

Tom Blundell will open with Latham while Will Young will bat in Williamson’s place at No. 3 in the order.

Williamson’s career-best 251 helped New Zealand win the first test by an innings and 134 runs.

Wicketkeeper BJ Watling rejoins the New Zealand lineup after missing the first test with a hamstring injury.

The West Indies made two enforced changes from its first test lineup, naming Joshua da Silva and Chemar Holder to make test debuts.

Wicketkeeper da Silva replaces Shane Dowrich who is injured and fast bowler Holder replaces Kemar Roach who has returned home after the death of his father.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Tom Blundell, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, B.J. Watling, Daryl Mitchell, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.

West Indies: John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua da Silva, Jason Holder (captain), Alzarri Joseph, Chemar Holder, Shannon Gabriel.