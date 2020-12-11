Windies undo yesterday's first session heroics as multiple chances to dismiss Henry Nicholls go begging

The West Indies team will return to the Basin Reserve, wondering what could have been, after a series of missed catches gave Henry Nicholls enough chances to settle in and score a hundred yesterday on day one.
Nicholls never looked like scoring a century early in his innings, glancing a missed catch into short square leg and edging two dropped catches into the slips.
The West Indies fielding woes spoiled a superb start in the first innings, restricting the hosts to just 82 runs and claiming three wickets.
Leading by example however, Windies skipper Jason Holder offered some reprieve with a stunning catch in the slip cordon to dismiss Will Young for 43.
The wicket was a key breakthrough with both Nicholls and Young digging their heels in to post a 70-run partnership, steering New Zealand to stability after a morning to forget.
Nicholls went out to the middle on 117 not-out earlier today with New Zealand sitting comfortably at 294/6 as play resumed.