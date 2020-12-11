TODAY |

Windies undo yesterday's first session heroics as multiple chances to dismiss Henry Nicholls go begging

Source:  1 NEWS

The West Indies team will return to the Basin Reserve, wondering what could have been, after a series of missed catches gave Henry Nicholls enough chances to settle in and score a hundred yesterday on day one.

Nicholls never looked like scoring a century early in his innings, glancing a missed catch into short square leg and edging two dropped catches into the slips. 

The West Indies fielding woes spoiled a superb start in the first innings, restricting the hosts to just 82 runs and claiming three wickets.

Leading by example however, Windies skipper Jason Holder offered some reprieve with a stunning catch in the slip cordon to dismiss Will Young for 43.

The wicket was a key breakthrough with both Nicholls and Young digging their heels in to post a 70-run partnership, steering New Zealand to stability after a morning to forget.

Nicholls went out to the middle on 117 not-out earlier today with New Zealand sitting comfortably at 294/6 as play resumed.

Cricket
Black Caps
