Windies touch down in NZ for cricket tour against Black Caps

The West Indies have touched down in Christchurch.
The cricketers arrived on a charter flight from Auckland earlier tonight to begin their 14-day isolation stretch.
They have since been taken to their managed facility at Chateau on the Park.
Pending negative Covid-19 tests, the West Indies will be able to train at the high performance centre in Lincoln from day three of their stay.
The side begins their tour of New Zealand in four weeks with three Twenty20s against the Black Caps before a two-Test series in December.