Windies skipper Jason Holder bemoans first-innings collapse against Black Caps - 'We didn't help ourselves'

West Indies captain Jason Holder said he was particularly disappointed with his side's first innings collapse, after their loss to the Black Caps in Wellington today.

Batting first at the Basin Reserve, the Windies were skittled for just 134 runs, before New Zealand made 520/9 in reply. The tourists were then bowled out for 319 to give the Black Caps an opening win by an innings and 67 runs.

Speaking to media after the match, Holder said that his side couldn't allow themselves to be dismissed again so easily.

"We didn't help ourselves on day one," he said.

"To get bowled out on the first day of any Test match doesn't really put you in a good position going into the remaining days of a Test game."