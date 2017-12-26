 

Windies howl in delight after bowlers make brilliant start to final ODI before poor weather rains on their parade

Play in the third one-day international between New Zealand and West Indies in Christchurch has been halted by rain, with the Black Caps teetering at 83-3 early in the 19th over.

The hosts suffered a miny collapse to the joy of the Caribbean cricketers.
Source: SKY

Left-armer Sheldon Cottrell grabbed two early wickets, removing George Worker and Neil Broom - both for two - inside the first five overs.

Skipper Jason Holder chipped to dismiss the dangerous Colin Munro for 21 three balls into the sixth over to leave the Kiwis 26-3.

Stand-in skipper Tom Latham (23) and the in-form Ross Taylor (32) had launched a comeback when rain forced the players from the field just before 12.30pm this afternoon.

The Black Caps had won the toss and opted to bat against a West Indies team boosted by the return of big-hitting opener Chris Gayle after he missed the second ODI, and played a limited part in the first, due to illness.

He replaced Evin Lewis, while Nikita Miller was also back in the side, replacing Ronsford Beaton, and Chad Walton came in for Shimron Hetmyer.

The Kiwis comfortably won the first two ODIs, the first by five wickets in Whangarei last Wednesday, and the second by 204 runs at Hagley Oval on Saturday.

